A magistrate’s court in Wuse, Abuja, on Wednesday, granted bail to six #EndSARS protesters who were arrested in front of the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

They are, Oluwatosin Adeniyi, Paul Akinwumi, Davo Chomo, Abdulsalam Zuberu, Kabiru Gasali, and Yasiru Bashir.

The six protesters were arraigned before the court shortly after they were arrested on November 6.

The court which refused to grant them bail after they pleaded not guilty to the charges, had ordered their remand in prison.

But on Wednesday, ruling on the bail application filed by the defence counsel, Tope Akinyode, the presiding magistrate granted bail to each of the six defendants in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in like sum.

The magistrate, Abdurazak Eneye, ordered that the sureties must deposit the N50, 000 bail sum at the court registry.

He also ruled that the surety to be presented by each of the defendants must be Nigerian citizens with a verifiable means of identification.