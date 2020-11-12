The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has suspended his six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region following the demise of former president Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr. Mahama announced this at a mini-rally at Obuasi.

“We didn’t hear good news today. We just received some very sad news that our founder, Jerry John Rawlings has passed on and it makes it impossible for us to continue this campaign tour of the Ashanti Region. So I have spoken to our chairman of our national campaign committee and the committee has agreed that we announce a brief suspension of this campaign,” he said.