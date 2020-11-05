The Electoral Commission has refuted claims that it snubbed Parliament’s invitation to present its roadmap for the peaceful and successful conduct of election 2020.

In a statement dated November 5, 2020, the EC said it received the invitation to be in Parliament late on Wednesday and as such it is taken aback by claims that it deliberately refused to honour the invitation by the law-making body.

“The Commission is greatly surprised by this turn of events as notice of the said meeting reached it late Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at a time when some Commission members were outside Accra. This was communicated to the Leadership of Parliament.”

The EC further stressed that “the Chairperson of the Commission has never turned down an invitation of the August House. The Commission and its Leadership view Parliament as an important democratic institution and have always fully cooperated with Honourable members.”

The Commission indicated that it is “fully prepared to present its comprehensive report to the leadership and Honourable Members. In agreement with the leadership of Parliament, the Commission will present its roadmap to the Honourable Members on Saturday, November 7, 2020.”

Minority Leader wants EC boss cited for contempt of Parliament

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu during a special sitting with state institutions on matters relating to the 2020 polls on Thursday, November 5, 2020, urged the Speaker of Parliament to cite the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa for contempt of Parliament.

According to him, the failure of Jean Mensa to appear before the House to brief members on the Commission’s state of preparedness for the 2020 polls is profoundly disappointing.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said officials of the Electoral Commission have been re-scheduled to be in Parliament on Saturday due to the engagements of the commission today.

Officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) were scheduled to appear before Parliament today, Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Read the EC’s full statement below: