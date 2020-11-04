The Electoral Commission (EC) is scheduled to appear before Parliament tomorrow, Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The meeting, which is expected to take place in the chamber, is in response to a request from members to ascertain the level of the electoral management body’s preparedness ahead of the 2020 polls.

The National Security Minister and other security heads are also expected to be present at the sitting to brief members on preparations for the polls.

It is unclear if the sitting will be public or held in camera.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who provided details of the special sitting also indicated that officials of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the National Media Commission (NMC) will also be present.

“The Electoral Commission is in the process of adjusting their program for tomorrow and possibly see all the major stakeholders in the house tomorrow to brief us. By the arrangement, the National Security will also brief us including the NCCE and the Media Commission”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, says the Inspector General of Police and the Minister for the Interior must be part of the team to brief members on the state of security ahead of the polls.

“We look forward to hearing from the Electoral Commission tomorrow but it appears the Majority Leader has added others including the NCCE and Media Commission. But our request was specific that the EC should come and brief us on their preparedness for the parliamentary and presidential elections because we need to ascertain the BVDs.”

He added: “We have moved beyond registration, now we need to understand verification. But if he has invited the NCCE and Media Commission all the better. In respect of the security agencies, we want the Minister of Interior, Minister of National Security and this time around, the IGP also in attendance because we want to know what the deployment across the country will be.”