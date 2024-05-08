The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has advocated for deliberate efforts to enhance international partnerships for economic growth and improve diplomatic ties.

This call was made during the launch of the 3rd edition of the Made in Ghana Food Bazaar.

The event, scheduled to take place from May 23 to 25 at the Accra International Conference Centre, aims to promote products and services made in Ghana on the international front.

Speaking to the media, the sector minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, indicated that the bazaar will enhance the economic development of the country through trade.

“Explore business opportunities, exchange experiences, consolidate relationships with new and existing partners, and establish contacts with strategic partners… This has prompted the need for governments to focus more on economic diplomacy by forging partnerships and strengthening economic ties to boost their economies to create prosperity and improve the living standards of their people.

“The bazaar will be opened to the public; they are expected to patronise the wide range of services that will be exhibited, providing exposure for local businesses and an opportunity for sensitization of domestic and foreign operators.

“It is expected that this year’s bazaar will attract 5,000 patrons. Yes, it’s good for these companies to come, exhibit and sell their products, but ultimately what they are looking at, the main reason is that we can assist them market their products, and that is one of the key things we do.”

