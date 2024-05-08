Popular British comedian and content creator Fatima Timbo, aka Fats Timbo, is officially off the market.

Timbo got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Alan, who is a renowned professional photographer.

Fats Timbo’s romantic proposal The 27-year-old comedian took to social media to share a glimpse of the proposal with fans.

She shared a video of Alan warmly embracing her and getting down on his knees to propose with a ring. She accepted his proposal, and the couple beamed with excitement.

While captioning the video, Timbo revealed they have been dating for four years. She praised her Mr Right, explaining that he changed her life for the better.

“Alan proposed! And I said yes!!! From the day we met, I knew you were my person. Over the last 4 years, you have changed my life for the better. I can’t wait to be your wife,” she wrote.

Watch the video below