Dr Abu Sakara Foster, co-convener of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) and former Convention People’s Party (CPP) flagbearer has called on Ghanaians to give them the mandate in the upcoming 2024 elections to transform Ghana.

He noted that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power, and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have become indifferent to the needs of Ghanaians, emphasising the need for Ghanaians to break away from the duopoly.

In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Dr Abu Sakara stated, “It’s time for us to give people an alternative. If there’s been stagnation in the duopoly, it’s time for them to give an alternative where they will be part of it. We have decided to focus on a 7-point agenda, that becomes the basis for any future interventions to form a framework to reform the country and restore it to the path we want to travel on and reset it.

“We believe there has to be transformation both in governance and the economy. The changes we want to see are in quantum leaps that will transform the economy and society. The message to Ghanaians is that you have tried 32 years of this, and this [ARC] is an alternative why don’t you try this for a change? If you give us the mandate we’re going to do A, B, C, and D in a way that will give us a different result from what you have had before.”

Dr. Abu Sakara refuted claims that the ARC members are merely trying to create a king, rather than a third force capable of breaking the duopoly.

“We’re not here for kingmaking, the purpose of this alliance is to be an alternative, political force, now and in the future. So, we’re laying the foundation, if you’re kingmaking, you’re doing it for the moment. But we’re laying the foundation which is why it has taken us time to build it.

“That is why we didn’t have an alliance of convenience; we had an alliance of Memorandum of Understanding which laid out the vision, objectives and framework, and how it will transcend. This is not just a knee-jerk reaction; it is well thought-out. We believe it is going to provide an alternative to Ghanaians and fulfil their yearning for an alternative of NDC, NPP,” he told host Bernard Avle.

Dr. Abu Sakara voiced his concerns about the ‘winner takes all’ scenario post-election, advocating for reforms to alter this narrative.

On Thursday, April 4, independent presidential candidate Alan John Kyerematen announced a strategic partnership with the National Interest Movement (NIM), led by Abu Sakara, in preparation for the 2024 elections.

This collaboration, dubbed ‘The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC)’, was launched on April 17. The ARC aims to unite Ghanaians from various backgrounds, with a special emphasis on involving the youth and women, in a bid to elect Ghana’s first independent presidential candidate.