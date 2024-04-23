Actress Yvonne Nelson has called on policy think tank IMANI Africa for a protest against the Akufo-Addo government over the erratic power supply commonly known as “dumsor.”

This follows recent intermittent power outages.

In 2015, Ghana experienced severe power cuts, leading to widespread frustration among citizens. Actress and producer Ms Nelson organised a massive protest against the John Mahama government over the erratic power supply.

IMANI Ghana, a policy think tank, played a significant role in the success of the protest. The 2015 vigil brought together many Ghanaian celebrities and highlighted the impact of power cuts on daily life.

On April 17, 2024, residents in the Ashanti region also organised a nighttime dumsor vigil in Kumasi. Hundreds of protesters marched against power supply challenges, expressing their frustration at the erratic power supply and frequent unannounced blackouts.

Energy experts and citizens have criticised the government for poor management of the situation.

Ms Nelson in a post on X on Monday stated that she is waiting for IMANI to reach out to her for the vigil like it did in 2015.

“Imani Ghana, can we organize another vigil? I’ve been waiting for you to reach out like you did years back. ( your team made our demo a success ) I’m reaching out myself. The NPP and its leadership @NAkufoAddo have taken Ghanaians for granted.DUMSORMUSTSTOP,” she said.

Imani Ghana, can we organize another vigil? Ive been waiting for you to reach out like you did years back. ( your team made our demo a success ) Im reaching out myself. The NPP and its leadership @NAkufoAddo have taken Ghanaians for granted . #DUMSORMUSTSTOP — (@yvonnenelsongh) April 22, 2024





