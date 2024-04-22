Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, the founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), has hit back at some young politicians who left Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change to rejoin the New Patriotic Party.

During an interview with Bernard Avle on Citi TV’s Point of View, Dr. Abu Sakara said those seeking political convenience would inevitably switch parties, emphasising that their alliance is based on conviction.

On Monday, April 22, a group of young politicians from across the country, who had previously left the NPP to join Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, announced their return to the NPP. The group, led by Alfred Ababio Kumi, a former NPP parliamentary aspirant for Adentan, admitted during a press conference that leaving the NPP was a mistake.

Dr Abu Sakara said, “It’s even good that people who you planned maybe to rely on moved out now. In case they become polling agents then that one will be too late.

“So, we’re not here to force people to be with us, we’re here to have an alliance of conviction. It’s not an alliance of convenience. Those people who are looking for political convenience will always defect to one area or another which is more convenient. We’re trying to build a political conviction, that will be sustainable and durable.”

The Nationwide Supporters of Alan Cash (NAWSAC) released a statement on Monday, April 22, 2024, expressing concern over the NPP’s alleged attempts to bribe the youth to abandon their support for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change and join the NPP. NAWSAC urged the youth not to be influenced by financial incentives. On Thursday, April 4, Alan John Kyerematen announced a strategic partnership with the National Interest Movement (NIM), led by former Convention People’s Party (CPP) flagbearer Abu Sakara, ahead of the 2024 elections. This collaboration, known as ‘The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC)’, was launched on Wednesday, April 17. The ARC aims to rally Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds, with a focus on engaging the youth and women, in an effort to elect the first independent candidate as President of Ghana.

