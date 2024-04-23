Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, the founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), has alleged that the youth who switched from Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change to rejoin the New Patriotic Party were financially induced.

A group of young politicians, who had previously left the NPP to join Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, announced their return to the NPP on Monday, April 22. The group, led by Alfred Ababio Kumi, a former NPP parliamentary aspirant for Adentan, admitted during a press conference that leaving the NPP was a mistake.

The Nationwide Supporters of Alan Cash (NAWSAC) accused the NPP of allegedly trying to bribe the youth to leave their support for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change and join the NPP. In a statement released on Monday, April 22, 2024, NAWSAC expressed concern over the NPP’s tactics and advised the youth not to be influenced by financial incentives.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on the Point of View, on Citi TV, Dr. Abu Sakara denied knowing the leader of the defectors, describing his decision to leave the Movement for Change as “insignificant”.

He stated that individuals seeking political convenience will always switch to other political parties, asserting that their alliance is one of conviction.

“That is good news, it means that they are taking us seriously. What is new in Ghana that we have not seen before? They go around and get some people who are not even important. I don’t even know this person and have never met this person. I have no idea who he is, and many of the other people also don’t know him.

“We know that many people were approached to be induced with money to defect. That they know, he’s the only one who has done it, and you cannot tell me that in one hundred sheep, there cannot be one black one. It’s even good that people who you planned maybe to rely on moved out now. In case they become polling agents and then that one will be too late.

“So, we’re not here to force people to be with us, we’re here to have an alliance of conviction. It’s not an alliance of convenience. Those people who are looking for political convenience will always defect to one area or another which is more convenient. We’re trying to build a political conviction, that will be sustainable and durable.”

Independent presidential candidate Alan John Kyerematen announced a strategic partnership on Thursday, April 4, with the National Interest Movement (NIM), led by former Convention People’s Party (CPP) flagbearer Abu Sakara, ahead of the 2024 elections.

This collaboration, known as ‘The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), was launched on Wednesday, April 17.

The primary goal of the ARC is to rally Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds, with a particular focus on engaging the youth and women, to elect the first independent candidate as President of Ghana.

