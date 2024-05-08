The makers of AstraZeneca, one of the vaccines used during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, have announced that it has started a global withdrawal of its vaccines.

The pharmaceutical giant acknowledged the existence of an uncommon adverse effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

This condition, characterised by the formation of blood clots that obstruct veins or arteries, can manifest through symptoms such as unilateral leg pain and swelling, chest discomfort, or one-sided body numbness.

The complications associated with thrombosis, including strokes or heart attacks, can be fatal.

The company said the recall was due to a surplus of available updated vaccines since the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases.

Programmes Manager at the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Kwame Amponsah-Achiano said the cases are not severe.

In an interaction with the media in Accra, Dr. Amponsah-Achiano said that the Ghana Health Service will begin a vaccination exercise on Sunday, May 5, to help contain the spread of the virus.

