A grand dinner was held in honour of Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II for celebrating his 74th birthday on May 6.

The night wasn’t just about speeches and fine dining. A Video captures a heartwarming moment when the King and his wife, Lady Julia, took centre stage on the dance floor.

With highlife legend Amakye Dede setting the mood, the royal couple showcased their graceful moves, much to the admiration of the guests.

The Asantehene displayed his affection, tenderly holding his wife’s hand and waist as they swayed to the music. They even shared hugs and intimate moments, adding a touch of romance to the jubilant atmosphere.

The celebration wasn’t just for the King. The infectious energy spread as guests joined in singing and dancing, expressing their deep respect for the royal couple.

