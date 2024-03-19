Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has expressed optimism about the potential mutual benefits between Ghana and Mytilineos S.A., a strategic partner chosen by the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) to develop portions of the Nyinahin bauxite and construct a refinery.

During a courtesy call by GIADEC to the Manhyia Palace to formally introduce Mytilineos to the Asantehene, he assured the company of his support.

The Asantehene emphasized the importance of Mytilineos conducting its operations in an environmentally sustainable manner while advancing the bauxite value chain, including mining, refining, smelting, and aluminium production.

He urged the company to explore first and establish the number of bauxite deposits present in the area to ensure a viable venture.

Asantehene highlighted the significance of a mutually beneficial partnership between Mytilineos, the government, and the community, emphasizing the need for collaboration and support from all parties involved.

“So, we welcome you. We’ll give you all the support. I know GIADEC will be there to give you all the support. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership between us. Be open, and ask whatever, if there are any issues for them. They’ve done it before, and I know they can do it. And therefore, we can all support each other to be able to do it”

Michael Ansah, the Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC, pledged the commitment of both parties to adhere to local and international standards in their operations.

He emphasized the importance of responsible mining practices and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, working closely with various governmental bodies such as the Minerals Commission, EPA, and Forestry Commission.

“We selected a partner who understands all these environmental issues because in Ghana we mine in our forest reserves and it’s important that in mining our forest reserves we’ll comply with all the international standards, we’ll comply with all our local standards. We’re working with the Minerals Commission, we’re working with EPA, the Water Commission, and the Forestry Commission.

“We are adhering to globally accepted international standards and the partner that we’ve selected is a partner that has the experience to be able to work with us to ensure that we implement what I’ll call responsible mining practices in developing the resource that we have.”

