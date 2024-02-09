The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has unequivocally declared that any plot against the Ashanti Kingdom, be it from the government, politicians, or other tribes in Ghana, will ultimately fail.

This strong assertion came during a durbar on Thursday, 8th February 2024, marking the culmination of the 150 years celebration of the Sagranti War, known as the Kuntunkuni festival, held in Manhyia.

During the event, Otumfuo urged all Ghanaians to unite for a common purpose, emphasizing the importance of promoting national growth founded on a bedrock of peace.

He highlighted the historical transformation of the Ashanti Kingdom from a separate entity to an integral part of the Gold Coast, now governed under Ghana’s 1992 constitution.

Expressing concern over perceived animosity towards the Ashanti people, Otumfuo questioned the basis of any anti-Ashanti sentiments.

He stressed the Kingdom’s commitment to living harmoniously within the country’s legal framework and called for an end to divisive plots.

While commemorating the resilience of Asanteman, Otumfuo referenced the Golden Stool as the symbolic soul of the Kingdom, making it indestructible. He recounted the historical significance of the Sagrenti War of 1874, highlighting how the Golden Stool endured various challenges, solidifying Asanteman’s invincibility.

“Asante is alive. 150 years ago, the whites destroyed this city, but the Golden Stool remained. Various kinds of guns came to Kumasi, but the Golden Stool remained untouched. So far as the Golden Stool remains, no one can touch Asanteman. It is the soul of Asanteman and Nananom used their blood to protect it.”

“You will be overcome if you decide to take out Asante. All those who plot against the kingdom must stop. We live here in love…Politicians must know that power is transient. Use love to rule. If you rely on your power, remember that your time will end soon.”

“The Zongos are on our land, we live in peace. Ewes are here and we have Anloga here as well as Fantes New Town for Fantes. Why is our love being reciprocated with hatred? Let’s be united. All political parties must know that without Asante, Ghana cannot stand. We are not above anyone; we are equals but I won’t allow anyone to cheat us.”