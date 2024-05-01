Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Movement for Change (M4C), has urged the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso.

A viral video allegedly showed Mr. Nyarko placing a white envelope on the table in front of the Electoral Commission (EC) officials during the Ejisu by-election, leading to claims of monetary inducement in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Despite the MP’s denial of these allegations, Mr. Adorye, in an interview with Citi News’ Hafiz Tijani, insisted that the Kwadaso MP’s actions were illegal and called for his arrest and prosecution.

“Thank God one of your cameras captured an MP giving a fat envelope to officials…It is a crime and the police need to arrest Kingsley Nyarko and then prosecute him. He has broken the law; it is a crime.

“You don’t need to do that at the polling station because he is an NPP MP they are closing their eyes over it. if any other person does that, will you attempt to do that? If they don’t arrest him, December we are all going to do the same at the polling station,” he stated.

