Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says the greatest challenge for Ghana is to redouble efforts in growing the economy and strengthening entrepreneurs in the country.

Speaking at the climax of his 25-anniversary of enstollment as the 16th occupant of the Golden stool, the Asantehene noted that while governments have transient tenures, the nation’s democratic fabric endures, and it is upon this foundation that entrepreneurs must be supported to foster national development.

He, thus urged entrepreneurs to invest confidently in their homeland.

“The greatest challenge our nation is facing is to redouble effort to grow our economy. Governments may come and go but the nation remains a democratic nation and they must look to their entrepreneurs for development.

“That is why we will continue to encourage the entrepreneurs to show their readiness to place their money where their mouth is and invest more in the country of their birth,” he stated.

The Asantehene has also called on the public to be vigilant to safeguard the democratic process as the country prepares for the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.

“This year is another election year. Our political leaders are already on a campaign trail and intend many months of combating campaigning ahead. After all our past experiences, we should make sure that our democracy is saved.

“Nonetheless, we need to know that we cannot take things for granted. We must be alert to avoid anything that will derail the electoral process.

“People need the right environment where they can make informed choices in the interest of the nation,” he stated.

