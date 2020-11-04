The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, wants Parliament to honour some former Speakers of the House by naming some structures within its confines after them.

Haruna Iddrisu says the Job 600 structure, which serves as offices for MPs can be named after the late D.F. Annan and the Annex after the late Peter Ala Adjetey.

He argues that the contributions of former Speakers ought to be acknowledged by the legislature.

The Tamale South MP was speaking at the commissioning of the new Job 600 Annex in Accra on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

“It is a matter I have discussed with my colleague and Majority Leader. I think this administration block can be named after the late Peter Ala Adjetey and the Job 600 be named after Justice D.F. Annan. I will submit a proposal for us to look at this. In future, we will determine who else deserves one. The two, in particular, have made a monumental contribution to the growth of parliamentary democracy.”

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has already renamed some public universities since coming into power.

In 2018, the Wa Campus of the University of Development Studies (UDS) was named after Simon D. Dombo and the Navorongo Campus was named after C.K. Tedem; two persons who are known stalwarts of the NPP’s Danquah-Busia-Dombo political tradition.

Four public universities in the country were expected to be renamed after the passage and adoption of the Public University Bill.

The four institutions were the University of Development Studies, the University of Professional Studies Accra, the University of Health and Allied Sciences, and the University of the Energy and Natural Resources.