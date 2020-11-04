The Bono Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Rasheed Kolanbig is optimistic the party will win all the 12 seats in the Bono Region in the December general elections.

The party currently has 11 out of the 12 seats.

Rasheed Kolanbig said this after he donated 30 motorbikes, phones, and two thousand T-shirts to the 12 constituencies and other volunteer groups in the Bono Region.

Mr. Kolanbig noted that with the performance of President Akufo-Addo, the party would win the 12 seats in the region.

The NPP Organizer noted that they are not complacent but rather working harder to win massively.

“We are winning the 12 seats in the Bono Region because of the good works of President Akufo-Addo. The Banda Constituency is falling for us, they have assured us of voting for us because they have seen what the NPP government has done for them. We are working hard there to capture the seat.”

He entreated them to intensify their house to house campaign by making good use of the support they have received.

He urged the leaders in the various constituencies to make good use of the motorbikes and mobile phones.

The NPP Chairman for Sunyani East Constituency, Musah Damtarl, who spoke on behalf of the other Constituency Chairmen, commended, Rasheed for the gesture.

He believes it would go a long way to help in their campaign activities especially in areas where the roads are inaccessible.