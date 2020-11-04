The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been ranked the best in Ghana by the US News and World Report rankings.

This is the second time the University has been ranked the best University in the country.

KNUST also ranked 12th best University in Africa.

“Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi has for the second successive time been ranked the best University in Ghana and the 12th best University in Africa, according to the US News and World Report rankings for 2021. The University ranked 14th best University in Africa last year.”

“KNUST is thus, ranked ahead of all public and private universities in Ghana to secure the topmost position as the best University in Ghana; the University is also placed ahead of over 40 Universities in Africa such as; the University of Casablanca Hassan in Morocco, the University of Makerere in Uganda, Ain Shams University in Egypt which occupied the 13th, 14th and 15th positions respectively with University of Ghana placing 24th in the ranking.”

This was contained in a press statement issued by the University today, November 4, 2020, and signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the school, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe.

The school also “obtained a global score of 48.2, as against 42.4 last year, a global reputation for research at 1,075, an improvement on last year’s score of 1,044, a regional research reputation of 20 and 1,522 publications.”

According to the University, it “also published over 1,323 books, presented over 1,564 papers at various conferences, obtained normalized citation impact of 16 and a total citation of 945.”

“Additionally, KNUST secured 1,336 Number of publications that are among the 10% most cited papers.”

Below is the full press statement from KNUST

Follow @Khaptain4real

