Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the time has come for the country to have a decisive leader to address pressing issues such as economic development, social inequality and infrastructure improvement.

As an economist by profession, he said, he brings a unique perspective and skill set grounded in evidence-based policymaking and a pragmatic approach to governance.

Dr. Bawumia, who was speaking to the Africa Watch Magazine said he had, as a public servant, witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by the nation as well as the immense potential that existed to overcome them.

He said, “I am passionate about implementing innovative solutions to propel Ghana forward and improve the lives of all its citizens.”

Dr Bawumia who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) observed that the world was quickly moving into the digital age, and Ghana should not be left behind.

He said he was deeply committed to harnessing the transformative power of digitalisation to propel Ghana into a new era of progress and prosperity.

“Digitalization is not just a policy initiative for me. It is a fundamental pillar of my vision for the future of our nation,” he added.

The Vice President expressed his readiness to build a future where the youth of the country have access to quality education, an inclusive and vibrant economy and a society built on the principles of fairness, justice, and equality.

Responding to a question on his campaign slogan “It is possible,” and why he was running for President, the NPP flag bearer said, “I am running for president because I am deeply committed to the progress and prosperity of Ghana and its people.”

He said, “I have prepared myself for the job and I want to assure Ghanaians I am ready to serve with all my heart and energies.”

“Running for President is not just about seeking power or prestige. It is about service to the nation and a commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our people.

“It is about solving problems, and I am a problem-solver, as evidenced in my work at the Central Bank and as Vice-President,” he emphasised saying “I am ready to lead with integrity, humility, and vision, and I am confident that together, we can build a brighter future for Ghana.”

Sharing his thoughts on his political journey, Dr. Bawumia admitted that he never dreamt of becoming a politician, despite childhood exposure to politics but somehow destiny had a way of directing him to new paths.

He said he was surprised when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked him to be his running mate.

As Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) at the time, he explained that he had to take the tough decision of abandoning his career for the uncertain world of politics.

“I realised that it was a God-sent opportunity to make a difference in Ghana and to contribute to the development of our country at the highest levels. I was inspired by the vision and philosophy of the President and my inherent capabilities as a problem-solver. I knew I had something great to offer in support of the vision of the President and the NPP for Mother Ghana,” Dr Bawumia indicated.

Asked why he was selected as running mate for four consecutive elections, from 2008 to 2020, the NPP flagbearer said, it was likely President Akufo-Addo in all those years was looking for a Vice-Presidential candidate who was up to the task and possessed the requisite capabilities to be a good complement.

He said a running-mate selection could be looked at from many angles, but “I will not rule out trust, loyalty, competence, hard work, compatibility, and all the virtues one can think of.”

He said, “President Akufo-Addo had been vindicated in selecting me a record four times because of my contribution to our victory in 2016 and 2020 and my widely acknowledged performance as the best Vice-President in the history of the country.”

