The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, says all is set for the handing over of the long-awaited Adiembra AstroTurf park to be used by residents.

Dr. Eduah gave this assurance in a Citi News interview when he led a GNPC delegation for a final inspection of the ongoing works of the GNPC funded ultramodern AstroTurf Park in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

He however commended the contractor, W360 Construction Ltd, for the good work done.

“This is our final inspection before the commissioning of this project. The construction started over six months ago, and we were expecting its completion earlier but because of the COVID-19, it encountered some delays. We are however happy to state this afternoon that work is complete and ready for commissioning. I have actually been walking around it and I basically don’t see anything outstanding. Comparing what is on paper, everything has been fixed and one thing which has been done and was not even in the requirement is the fixing of sprinklers to water the park. We appreciate that from the contractor. So I am happy as the Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, and we also thank the community as well for their cooperation with the contractor for this work.” he said.

The Project Contractor and Managing Director of W360 Construction Ltd, Gershon Sogbey, while explaining some challenges it encountered said the facility has some 2% works left to be completed before handing over.

“The challenges we had was that the community felt the site was a waterlogged area and didn’t see how we could construct such an edifice here, but we tried to convince them that we have the capacity to do it without water issues. So we had to do some filling here, and now it has rained severally, but we don’t have any waterlogged issues. We are 98 percent complete and the only outstanding works are the external drains that need to be done,” he said.

The completion of the Adiembra AstroTurf park will add to the many already commissioned GNPC Foundation-funded AstroTurfs in the country to help unearth and develop the sporting talents of the youth which is key to GNPC’s objective of making many Ghanaians benefit from the Petroleum resource.