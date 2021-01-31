The Convention People’s Party (CPP) is urging the government to reintroduce restrictions on the transport sector as a means of curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the party, commercial vehicles including trotros and taxis are still crowded with very loose adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols.

The National Chairperson of the CPP, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa at a press conference on Saturday said there is the need for urgent measures to be taken by the government in this regard to tackle the fast rising positive cases in the country.

“We are appealing to the government of Ghana and especially to the president of this country, he should immediately, as a priority extend the restrictions to what they did before.”

“In the first shutdown, we CPP went around the country to look at what was happening and how the cost [of social distancing on public transport] was being absorbed. We can understand that in as much as they [drivers, car owners] are wearing the mask, they cannot afford to say they are going to limit the number of passengers to 3 or two per seat. Mr. President, you must come again and ask them to do that [because] the trotros and taxis are still as crowded and the protocols is not being observed,” she remarked.

Months after March 2020 when Ghana was first hit with a confirmed case of COVID-19, the President directed public transport vehicles such as trotros and taxis to reduce the number of passengers they take on board.

Vehicles that took four passengers per seat were to reduce it to three while those taking three per seat was asked to take two per seat.

These were all part of the major restrictions imposed on the transport sector during the period.

“In consultation with the Ministries of Transport and Aviation and the leadership of transport operators, government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector, and allow for full capacity in our domestic airplanes, taxis, trotros and buses,” President Akufo-Addo said in that national address.

With the recent surge in positive cases in the country, many are beginning to call for the re-imposition of restrictions to avert an explosion in cases.