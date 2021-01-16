There have been many criticisms from party faithful against the appointees of government. But the fact still remains that some of the appointees behaved creditably well, which demands praise for their good works and their Persona. Like the adage goes, “a person who climbs a good tree deserves a push”.

I take this opportunity to thank the President, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving us the First Woman as Chief of Staff for the Country.

In fact, many Patriots will agree with me that, Our Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare from her appointment in the year 2017 till now has proven beyond reasonable doubt, that, yes, what men can do, women can do better.

She worked so assiduously, diligently, with much sincerity, honesty and loyalty to the good cause of the NPP and the government. The Regional Party has the great pleasure to request for your consideration to retain our mother, the Chief of Staff, to continue her great service for your government.

Her sterling performance as Deputy Minister for Manpower, Youth and Employment under the erstwhile Kufour government earned her the name “Obaatanpa Frema”.

She has been consistent with her motherly posturing towards party faithful and Ghanaians at large.

Her constant display of love and empathy towards the grassroot has kept many party faithful content and committed to the cause of the NPP. It came as no surprise when the youth and students within Ayawaso West Wuoguon constituency drove her campaign to be elected and re-elected as Member of Parliament for the constituency in 2005 and 2009 respectively.

Many young people of both NPP and NDC inclination can attest to her stewardship while in office as MP for the constituency. She was a true mother who was empathetic to needy students across the country and still remains as such.

A clear example is the praises she received from Okudzato Ablakwa (MP, North Tongu) on Good Evening Ghana TV show on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. As Regional Secretary, I can say without mincing words that she never abandoned the party machinery, especially at the Regional, and Constituency levels in the Greater Accra Region.

“Obaatanpa Frema” always gave the needed support whenever she was called upon. We, therefore, pray for your consideration to retain our mother to enable her continue supporting our great party.

On this note, I call on all well-meaning party faithful to give Opare the needed endorsement in order for the President to retain her as our Chief of Staff in this our 2nd term of governance. Please let’s remember that “every good turn deserves another” and more so “a person who climbs a good tree deserves a big push”.

–

The author, Daniel Parker Odarlai France is the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.