The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is gradually on the rise as health workers at the Ashanti Region’s major treatment centres warn the situation might soon get dire.

The hospital currently has nine active cases on admission which were all recorded this month.

Treatment centres in the region including the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital were without active cases in December 2020 until the resurgence from the start of January 2021.

Medical Director of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Professor Baafour Kofi Opoku attributes the development to non-adherence to safety protocols.

“We currently have nine patients on admission. Cases keep increasing by the day this month. It wasn’t the case in December 2020. I believe a lot of people have relented in following COVID-19 protocols.”

“We are only praying that Ghanaians stick to the COVID-19 protocols as much as possible. Use the face masks, observe social distancing etc so that the efforts we put in between June and July to ensure that cases reduce to the barest minimum will not be in vain,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) says the COVID-19 situation in the country is dire and alarming with a potential of an exponential rise in cases.

The Association said most of the designated facilities for isolation and treatment of COVID-19 cases in the country are currently overstretched.

The Association in a statement said the spike in cases was observed before, during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“This development calls for concern by all well-meaning Ghanaians and organizations,” it said.

According to the GMA, the situation, among others can largely be attributed to the disregard for and lack of enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols.