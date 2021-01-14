The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) says the COVID-19 situation in the country is dire and alarming with a potential of an exponential rise in cases.

The Association said most of the designated facilities for isolation and treatment of COVID-19 cases in the country are currently overstretched.

The Association in a statement said the spike in cases was observed before, during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“This development calls for concern by all well-meaning Ghanaians and organizations,” it said.

According to the GMA, the situation, among others can largely be attributed to the disregard for and lack of enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases which were less than 800 before the Christmas festivities, has shot up to 1,420 as at 11th January 2021.

This has become a subject of major concern for many citizens who believe there is a silent second wave of the outbreak which is not receiving as much national attention as it was in 2020.

The Ghana Medical Association with its members also at the forefront of the fight against the virus in proposing solutions to the problem said COVID-19 testing must be scaled up in the country and contact tracing strictly embarked upon.

“Additional, COVID-19 testing should be made free or relatively cheaper for the ordinary Ghanaian who needs testing as a result of direct exposure or when symptomatic for COVID-19. Furthermore, there should be government-led free mass testing in all identified COVID-19 hotspots,” the GMA added in its statement.

The Association also called for health workers to be provided with adequate PPEs to help them discharge their duties safely and effectively.

With the development coming at a time when the government has announced the reopening of all schools, the GMA says schools must ensure that there is strict adherence to all COVID-19 prevention protocols at all times.

Meanwhile, the GMA is urging the government to fast track processes to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the country and urged the public to discount conspiracy theories against the use of vaccines.

Read the GMA statement below: