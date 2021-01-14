He has released a song that taps into the new wave of drill music being spearheaded by some artistes in Kumasi.
In his new song ‘Yeeko’ which features, Kuami Eugene, Okyeame Kwame talks about the struggles people go through on the daily basis to make ends meet.
The song was produced by Kuami Eugene.
But according to Okyeame Kwame he decided to try something new with this video. He shot most scenes with a phone and also directed the video.
He made this revelation on his social media pages.
The video which was shot in his house features his family and other crew members.