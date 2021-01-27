Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited [GTBank] has revamped its online payment and collections platform, Myghpay, to offer users and merchants a better user experience making and receiving payment for products and services.

Touted as the nation’s biggest online payments platform, the new Myghpay boasts of a more secure and user-friendly interface which makes it easier for users to navigate payment procedures and transaction summary.

Myghpay, introduced in (month) 2017, sought to consolidate GTBank’s online payment and collections platform for the entire public, customers and non-customers alike. Users can make payments with a Visa or MasterCard issued by any bank in the world, Gh-link card from any bank in Ghana or mobile money wallet.

New services introduced onto the platform include Push notifications which keeps users informed on new promos and services added onto the platform; In-app reporting which enables users to directly report failed or uncompleted transactions for resolution and New services such as MTN, Vodafone, Surfline and Busy data bundles and box office subscriptions. Users can also have the option to scan and pay via GH-QR at any QR-enabled vendor location.

To further strengthen the security of online transactions, Security has been beefed up with the introduction of Face ID and fingerprint log in and payment authentication. This seeks to safeguard the user’s account against unauthorized users.

Group Head of Mobile Money Solutions and E-Payments, Mr George Opoku expressed his delight at the upgraded platform. “Myghpay is one of the platforms we are very excited about because of the array of services and the convenience it offers not only to GTBank customers but to non-customers in and outside Ghana. When we introduce new products, it does not end there. We keep modifying to ensure we don’t get obsolete, but meet the current and future needs of the users. Myghpay simply PINGS”

Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, Mr. Thomas John reiterated the commitment of GTBank to serve as an enabler in creating convenience in payments for its customers and the general public at large. “As the Number 1 Customer Experience Bank in the country, it behooves on us to continually look for ways to make the lives of our customers and the general public easier by providing solutions such as Myghpay that enable them transact anywhere and at any time.”

He further stated that, “For business owners and service providers, this is the best time to get enlisted on Myghpay. We have a specially designed interface that enables you to view a log of all payments made into your account, and there is no charge for signing up as a vendor. We encourage all schools, entrepreneurs, government institutions, retailers and wholesalers to come onboard this convenient payment and collection platform. This is one of the many ways by which GTBank is applying technology to support businesses.”

Myghpay, designed as a one-stop-shop payment platform, serves the everyday destination for patronage and payments by individuals and businesses for Utilities, Travel and Tours, Education, Investments, Statutory contributions etc.

In its fifteen years of operations in Ghana, Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited has gained local and international recognition as the most technologically advanced bank with a plethora of electronic banking products and services that support remote banking. The Bank is also a reference point for excellent business practices in the financial services industry.