A first-year student of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra, Malcolm Nuna, is set to release his debut album.

The yet to be released album will be under his management, Alkians Entertainment World.

The Album which is made of 17 tracks is titled “Hasta Lavista”.

It also features prominent artistes like Fameye, Tulenkey, and Kofi Mole.

The album will be released on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Malcolm Nuna recently released visuals of his song, ‘Man Like Nuna.’

This video which was directed by Abongo Junior carries the message of self-love.

‘Man Like Nuna’, his fourth single, is a prelude to the debut album.

About Malcolm Numa

Malcolm Nunana Hehetor, known professionally as Malcolm Nuna, is a Ghanaian musician, songwriter, and rapper.

He hails from Hohoe in the Volta Region (Ghana) and lives at Spintex. A final year student of Ghana National College. He has been doing music since age 8.

His first inspiration to write came after listening to Good Intentions by Dappy. He looks up to other great musicians in the Ghanaian music industry such as Sarkodie, EL, and Joey B.

He is considered as one of the most successful high school artiste in the country currently, with three singles to his credit.