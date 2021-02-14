It has recorded almost 1.5 million infections and more than 47,000 Covid-related deaths – by far the highest toll in Africa.

Globally, more than 108 million cases have been confirmed since the start of the outbreak late in 2019, with nearly 2.3 million deaths, according to America’s Johns Hopkins University.

In other developments:

Poland confirmed that a strain of coronavirus detected at a mink fur farm in the north of the country could spread to humans, raising prospects of a cull similar to that in Denmark

China refused to hand over key data to the World Health Organization team investigating the origins of Covid-19, one of its members said

The pandemic is unlikely to end unless poorer countries get access to vaccines, a group of scientists warned.

What did South Africa’s government say?

On Saturday, the government announced that borders with Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini would be opened.

“The active and orderly management of people through our borders is an important part of the country’s overall risk adjusted approach to control the spread of Covid-19,” said Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.