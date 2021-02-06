The driver with the National Ambulance Service in the Eastern Region who was shot by some unidentified armed men in the eye has been reported dead.

Abraham Tetteh, was left unconscious after eight suspected armed robbers shot him and extorted monies from staff at Asesseso in the Eastern Region.

The staff were transferring a woman who was in labour and her relative from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Koforidua Regional Hospital when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The driver was transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on life support at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the facility.

He, however, passed on at 4:15 am on the dawn of Saturday, February 6, 2021.

The Eastern Regional Administrative Manager for the National Ambulance Service, Michael Gaani confirmed the incident to Citi News.

“So the whole of yesterday, the CEO, myself and other personnel were with him and the family at the ICU at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. My deputy and I were the last to leave the hospital. As of the time, we were leaving, the doctors discussed with us about recovery, and we are expecting much improvement, but that wasn’t meant to be. This morning, the first person to get there was an officer who called me and confirmed to me that our colleague had passed on to glory”, he said.

Some of the deceased’s work colleagues have been sharing fond memories of him.