Heritage Imperial Limited, a mining firm in the Amansie South District has presented over 10,000 nose masks and face shields to schools within the area.

The presentation, according to management does not only form part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, but it is also to support government’s efforts in fighting COVID-19.

With the reopening of schools in the midst of a pandemic, the company believed the provision of nose masks and face shields to students in schools within its area of operation will go a long way to prevent the possible spread of Coronavirus.

Most schools within the Amansie South District are relying solely on government’s supply of nose mask and other PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Education Directorate has devised ways including reaching out to parents and organizations to help maintain its stock to enable constant supply to schools.

Responding to the plight of students in schools in the area mostly located in hard to reach areas, Heritage Imperial Limited donated 10,000 pieces of nose masks and face shields to the Amansie South Education Directorate to be distributed to the various schools.

Presenting the items to the Amansie South District Assembly, a representative from the company, Prince Kwame Asante said the company will continue to support stakeholders help contain the spread of coronavirus in schools and the Amansie South District in general.

“We have come to donate 10,000 pieces of nose masks and face shields on behalf of management of Heritage Mining Company Limited to the Education Directorate to supply to schools in this area. Since we operate in this area, it is only good to help the community during these trying times. The company will continue to support the Assembly and stakeholders to fight against this pandemic”, he said

Amansie South District Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Stephen Adu-Darko said the donation came at the right.

He indicated that although his office has received some nose masks and other Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) from the Government, the donation will help keep the stock and support its distribution to schools.

Mr Adu-Darko pledged to ensure that all schools in the area adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety measures as part of measures to contain the possible spread of the virus.

He thanked management of Heritage Imperial Mining Company Limited for the gesture and lauded the intervention which “came at the right time”