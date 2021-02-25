The Minister for Youth and Sports Designate, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, has pledged to be a minister for all sports and not just football.

In his appearance before the vetting committee of parliament, the MP for Yagaba-Kubori, assured the entire sporting fraternity of his support, amidst concerns that previous ministers have largely focused on football to the neglect of other sporting disciplines.

Responding to a question from MP for Madina, Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, on how he plans to support women’s and disability sports, Hon. Ussif said all sporting disciplines will receive equal attention from him.

“All sporting activities are going to be given attention, especially when it comes to para-sports. I’ve already engaged the [National Paralympic Committee] to see their plans.

“I’ll engage with them further to see how we can improve.

“The problem we face as a country is the lack of facilities for our athletes who are disabled. We have to improve the facilities so that they will be able to get the opportunity to train because they are constantly winning medals for us when they go to the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.”