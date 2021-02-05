A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has written to the National Executive Committee of the party to consider rescinding its decision to suspend him indefinitely.

Mr. Agyapong says six years is enough for his suspension to be lifted.

Kwabena Agyapong, Paul Afoko and Sammy Crabbe were all suspended by the National Executive of the party in 2015 for misconduct.

The National Executive Committee of the party found him guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution which enjoins members to publicly uphold the decisions of the party, through various acts.

He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorization by the NEC [National Executive Council].”

Many have called for his suspension to be lifted following his active involvement in the President’s campaign in the 2020 election as well as other party events in the past.

Some NPP members in the Volta Region at a press conference in 2017 called on the party hierarchy to restore him in the party.

They argued that he was an indispensable asset to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), whose relegation has affected the general welfare of the party.

A group of NPP constituency and polling station executives, in a petition to the party, also said Mr. Agyapong’s conduct towards the party even after his indefinite suspension showed his unwavering loyalty, which must be commended.

The National Executive Committee of the party is expected to meet next week to deliberate on the matter.