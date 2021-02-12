Nigeria’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed has warned against planned protests at Lekki toll gate in Lagos where security forces opened fire on peaceful protesters in October.

The fresh protests, dubbed Occupy Lekki toll gate, are planned for Saturday. Organisers say they will demonstrate against the reopening of the toll gate.

Mr Mohammed said the government would not allow another round of protests. He said criminals could hijack the protests and cause loss of lives and destruction of property.

He said flyers urging people to show up for the protests were being circulated.

The minister added that the government had complied with earlier demands and released all protesters who were arrested during the first wave of the protests and set up an independent inquiry to look into police brutality.

The government’s response to last year’s #EndSARS protests drew global condemnation, leading to the disbandment of the hated Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a police unit accused of brutality.