The grand finale of The Spelling Bee 2021 edition will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 6, 2021.

All 60 finalists have promised to prove their mettle by battling for the ultimate prize of GHS10,000 and the bragging rights as the best speller in Ghana.

The closed-door event will be held with only spellers, parents, and guardians in attendance adhering to strict COVID-19 preventive measures but will be exclusively live on Citi TV from 1pm.

In a press release, the organisers extended their warm appreciations to all those who have made this year’s event a success and wished all the finalists well.

“The Spelling Bee 2021 National Finals is a celebration of all those who continue to support us throughout our journey of making experiential education part and parcel of Ghana’s education system.”

The Spelling Bee 2021 National Finals will also be on Citi TV’s Channel 363 on DStv and Channel 182 on GOtv.

The Spelling Bee is presented by Indomie and supported by DSTV, US embassy, Accra, Citi TV, Citi FM, Rufus Green Parks, Goil, Ashesi University, Kenya Airways, Frankies, the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation, and the Links Inc.

For over a decade, Champions from The Spelling Bee have been the only ones on the African continent accorded with the honour of participating in the internationally acclaimed contest,

Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Spelling Bee, a national spelling competition, which began 14 years ago, has had a substantial impact on the education of Ghanaian children in primary schools across the country.

The 2020 finals saw 11-year-old Nadia Chelpang Mashoud from the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, adjudged champion.

Aku-Mishee Araba Allotey of the University of Ghana Basic School, placed second with Joel Ato Kwamena Ahin of Dennis of Victoria Grammar School taking the third place.