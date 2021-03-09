President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has announced that the each player of the U-20 team, the Black Satellites, will receive a gift of USD 10,000 for winning the U-20 AFCON tournament in Mauritania.

The President heaped loads of praise on the players for winning the competition and said that their efforts had earned the respect and gratitude of the nation.

“What the country is giving you is a token but it is something to tell you how happy Ghanaians are with what you have done.”

The President stated half the amount to be given out in cash to the players while the other part would be invested for a period of ten years to help them in future.

The President added that the team technical’s unit and other members of the team would take home USD 5,000 each.

The announcement was made on Tuesday when the team visited the Jubilee House to visit the President after the returned from Mauritania on Sunday, a day after beating Uganda 2-0 in the final of the tournament.

The victory was Ghana’s 4th in the tournament’s history after previously winning it in 1993, 1999, and 2009.