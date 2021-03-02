Ghana will begin the mass vaccination against the coronavirus today.

This will mark the deployment of the 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines which were manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

The vaccination rollout is to be conducted in 43 districts with high infection rates.

They include 25 in the Greater Accra Region, 16 in the Ashanti Region, and two in the Central Region.

The Ghana Health Service has also outlined the COVID-19 vaccination centres across Accra for the persons within the first segment targetted for vaccination.

These include healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

Meanwhile, some health facilities in Accra have said they are prepared for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines today.

“We have done a lot of in-house training. We have received all the logistics from the Ghana Health Service. Management has given all the support it has to give, and we are ready,” the Officer-in-Charge of Health Promotion at the Public Health Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ruth Allotey told Citi News.

“We have our cold chain room where we store our vaccines. So for storage, I think we are okay with that,” a member of the 37 Military Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Team, Lt. Col. Mary Amofa Ampofo also said.

Ultimately, Ghana hopes to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians through the deployment of some 12,471 vaccinators, 37,413 volunteers, and 2,079 supervisors for the campaign.

Below are infographics capturing some of the vaccination centres: