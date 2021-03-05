There has been no official comment on the Italian move by the EU or AstraZeneca.

What does Italy say?

The Italian government approached the European Commission last week to say that it was its intention to block the shipment.

In a statement on Thursday, the foreign ministry explained the move, saying it had received the request for authorisation on 24 February.

It said that previous requests had been given the green light as they included limited numbers of samples for scientific research, but the latest one – being much larger, for more than 250,000 doses – was rejected.

It explained the move by saying that Australia was not on a list of “vulnerable” countries, that there was a permanent shortage of vaccines in the EU and Italy, and that the number of doses was high compared with the amount given to Italy and to the EU as a whole.

What does Australia say?

Australia said it had already received a shipment of 300,000 doses and planned to begin local production next month.

“Domestic production starts with 1 million [doses] per week of deliveries from late March and is on track,” said Health Minister Greg Hunt.