Citi FM has launched the 2021 edition of its educational programme dubbed ‘The Literacy Challenge’.

The challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana among Junior High School students.

This year, interested participants are to write on the topic: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and to restore hope in political governance.”

The script must be in the student’s own handwriting.

It must be endorsed by a parent or guardian with full contact details.

Interested participants should send their essay to The Literacy Challenge, P. O. Box GP 14123 Accra – Central or drop it off at the front desk of Citi FM/Citi TV at Adabraka behind the Police Station.

The deadline for submission is Friday, June 25, 2021.

About The Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students in Ghana, and it is an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM.

The contest is run on three (3) levels.

The first level has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana to make it to the next round, shall take part in a general knowledge aptitude test. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.