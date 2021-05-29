Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) will cost the country GHS 521 million.

Out of this amount, the government has raised and disbursed GHS 467 million for the start of the exercise.

Speaking at a forum in Accra, Ken Ofori-Atta said the government will provide the needed funds to make the exercise a successful one.

“Of the budget of GHS 521.3 million, the government has already disbursed GHS 467.2 million for the conduct of the 2021 Population and Housing Census. We will continue to ensure that the needed funds are provided to ensure a successful implementation.”

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says the 2021 census will begin across the country from Sunday, June 27.

The exercise, which will run till July 11, 2021, is meant to generate data that will be used in decision-making and planning for the development of the country and its citizens.

The census was initially set to begin on March 15, 2020, with the first two weeks expected to be used for listing, a process that comprises the zoning and coding of the number of houses and structures to be covered in the census.

However, it was rescheduled to June 28, 2020, before being finally postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The slogan for the 2021 PHC is “you count, get counted”, with the GSS aiming for comprehensive coverage to ensure that no one is left behind.

President Akufo-Addo has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to participate in the upcoming Population and Housing Census.

The President said the exercise is purely a national project devoid of partisanship, hence the need for all citizens to be actively involved.

The President was speaking at the launch of the 30-day countdown to the 2021 census.

“I urge all persons, Ghanaians, and non-Ghanaians who will be in Ghana on the census night to be ready to welcome census officials into their communities and place of residence, and also provide the necessary information.”

“The census does not seek to divide or polarise the citizenry,” he added.