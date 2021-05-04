The Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court in the Central Region, presided over by His Honour, Ebenezer Osei Darko, has sentenced four armed robbers to 72 years imprisonment for allegedly robbing and raping a woman with a four-month-old pregnancy at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The robbers, Solomon Quaye (26), Edwin Paa Kwesi Tetteh (28), Benjamin Mensah (22) and Paul Sakyi (24), committed the act on the eve of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Sources say three of the robbers were arrested at their hideout at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

The other was however arrested at Awutu Bereku.

“The robbers were arrested in connection with the stealing of a TV set. But during our investigation, we arrested three other suspects in connection with the robbery, and we sent them to court. Judgment was given on the matter and the four robbers were given 18-year jail sentence each with hard labour”, Inspector Stephen Tamaklo of the Awutu Bereku Police Command told Citi News.

According to the Chief Inspector, Stephen Tamakloe, the robbers managed to break into three houses and robbed them.

“Our sources say the gang leader, Solomon Quaye, led the robbers to break into three houses, and he went ahead and raped a woman carrying a four-month old pregnancy. He is from Bereku, but went and settled at Agbogbloshie, so we managed to arrest three of them at Agbogbloshie”, Chief Inspector Stephen Tamaklo said.