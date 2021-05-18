The acting National Security Coordinator, Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (rtd), has defended the forceful removal of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Opare Addo from office. Last Tuesday, a group of persons alleged to be part of the supposed disbanded pro-NPP vigilante group, the Delta Force, were arrested for allegedly attempting to forcibly remove the Regional Security Coordinator from his office. The group stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council purporting to be security officials. They then insisted on taking the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo (rtd) out of his office. But, Major General Francis Adu-Amanfo, who spoke to journalists during a tour of some mining sites in the Eastern, Ashanti, Central and Western Regions on Tuesday, said the tenure of DCOP Opare Addo has expired, but he has refused to vacate his post. “He had no locus to be in the office because a new officer had been appointed, and he should have handed over to the officer, and he says he won’t hand over. So that is why a team was sent from Accra to go and mitigate and facilitate the handing and taking over the process”.

“The bottom line of all of this is that Opare Addo had a contract with National Security and for four years he was the regional liaison for the National Security. His term of the contract has expired. It was not renewed because of non-performance and his own criminal activities”, he added.

When asked for further clarity on his claims of criminality against DCOP Opare Addo, the acting National Security Coordinator said those issues are under investigation.

“I will say most of these things are vicious, and I say so because I am very experienced in the military. I have served 37 years, being an Ambassador to Liberia, Mali, so I have seen it all. Most of these allegations are vicious, so we need to investigate them before I can make any serious statement. These issues are being investigated.”

No handcuffing

Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (rtd) also dispelled claims by the beleaguered Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator that he was arrested and handcuffed by national security operatives while being forcefully removed from his office.

According to Major General Adu Amanfo, the account as narrated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Opare Addo is false and does not reflect true happenings on the grounds.

The acting National Security boss clarified that his team members who were deployed from Accra to make sure, DCOP Opare Addo got out of office, were rather handcuffed by officers of the Ashanti Regional Police Command who had been called by the DCOP Opare to handle the matter.

“He [Opare Addo] rather called for police reinforcement and got the team that had gone to mitigate the issues that was arrested and handcuffed and not him Opare Addo. It was the team from Accra that was handcuffed. He [Opare Addo] rather called the Regional Police Commander to come, and they came and arrested the team we had sent from Accra”, Major General Adu Amanfo explained.

I was treated unreasonably – Opare Addo

DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo (rtd) disclosed that members of the supposed disbanded vigilante group, Delta Force, are working as National Security operatives.

After suffering the assault at the hands of persons who identified themselves as operatives of National Security, he told Citi News that he personally identified two of the operatives who arrested him, as members of the supposed disbanded group.

This revelation fuels the suspicions that members of some vigilante groups may have been absorbed into National Security after the supposed disbandment.

“The Delta Force was disbanded, so I knew they would not act again. I never expected the Delta Force to act this way because I knew them, and when I realized that they were not faithful to the government of the day, I disbanded the vigilante group. But they are [now] calling themselves National Security operatives.”

DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo (rtd) also recounted his ordeal at the hands of his attackers and questioned the reasonability of the treatment meted out to him.

“I was the one they attacked. They handcuffed me and hit me with an AK-47. I don’t know why a reasonable and sensible senior operative of the National Security will direct junior officers to come and attack me when they can call me and handle this matter reasonably,” DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo added.