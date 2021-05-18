The acting National Security Coordinator, Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (rtd), has dispelled claims by the beleaguered Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator that he was arrested and handcuffed by national security operatives while being forcefully removed from his office.

According to Major General Adu Amanfo, the account as narrated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Opare Addo does not reflect the true happenings on the grounds.

In a media interaction, the acting National Security boss clarified that his team members who were deployed from Accra to make sure DCOP Opare Addo got out of office, were rather handcuffed by officers of the Ashanti Regional Police Command who had been called by the DCOP Opare to handle the matter.

“He [Opare Addo] rather called for police reinforcement and got the team that had gone to mitigate the issues arrested and handcuffed, and not him Opare Addo. It was the team members from Accra that were handcuffed. He [Opare Addo] rather called the Regional Police Commander to come, and they came and arrested the team we had sent from Accra”, Major General Adu Amanfo explained.

Major General Adu Amanfo (rtd) literally defended the forceful removal DCOP Opare Addo from office.

He made a point that the tenure of DCOP Opare Addo has expired, but he has refused to vacate his post, adding that, his contract was not renewed as a result of “non-performance and criminality”.

“The bottom line of all of this is that, Opare Addo had a contract with National Security and for four years he was the regional liaison for the National Security. His term of the contract has expired. It was not renewed because of non-performance and his own criminal activities”.

“He had no locus to be in the office because a new officer had been appointed, and he should have handed over to the officer, and he says he won’t hand over. So that is why a team was sent from Accra to go and mitigate and facilitate the handing, and takeover process,” he added.

Major General Adu Amanfo (rtd) said a committee has been instituted to probe the “vicious” allegations raised by the embattled Regional Security Coordinator.

When asked for further clarity on his claims of criminality against DCOP Opare Addo, the acting National Security Coordinator said those issues are under investigation.

“I will say most of these things are vicious, and I say so because I am very experienced in the military. I have served 37 years, being an Ambassador to Liberia, Mali, so I have seen it all. Most of these allegations are vicious, so we need to investigate them before I can make any serious statement. These issues are being investigated.”