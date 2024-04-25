The Labone headquarters of Class Media Group (CMG) in Accra came under attack early Thursday morning by unknown assailants.

According to reports, four men on motorbikes hurled petrol bombs and stones over the fence wall, shattering the glass door of the reception area.

CCTV footage captured the suspects fleeing the scene after the attack.

Abena Yiadom, General Manager for Class TV/FM, in an interview with Citi News said, “I got to work and found the glass at the reception broken and scattered. I asked the security on night duty what happened, and they explained that they saw two motorbikes ride to the wall and started pelting stones and after some time they fled the scene.

Ms. Yiadom added, “We have no idea why the company was targeted.”

CMG has since filed a report with the Cantonments Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

This attack comes amidst a growing concern for the safety of journalists and media houses in Ghana.

