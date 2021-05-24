The Deputy Director of Public Health (DDPH) in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Michael Rockson Adjei, has emphasized that Larval Source Management (LSM), is a crucial malaria control intervention.

He has therefore advised Ghanaians to embrace this measure when its implementation begins.

Dr. Adjei made the statement while speaking to journalists at the end of a one-day LSM training session held for health workers in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The training, which took place in Kumasi, was organised by Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) in partnership with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) under its National Malaria Control Programme (NAMCOP) and Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

It brought together 160 health workers from 18 districts in the region with Obuasi serving as the main hub for the programme.

The districts are Asokore Mampong, Asokwa, Ashanti Mampong Municipal, Kwabre East, Ejisu, Old Tafo, Manhyia North, Manhyia South, Atwima Mponua, Atwima Nwabiagya, Atwima Kwanwoma, Sekyere East, Kwadaso, Bosomtwe, Suame, Bekwai, Oforikrom and Offinso.

Dr. Adjei explained that LSM was basically to control the vector that carries the malaria parasite.

“It is also to ensure how to control the anopheles mosquito in limiting the number of vectors.”

This intervention, he further noted, will help decrease the number of malaria cases, “we see at a particular time or in a month.”

He said the application of larvicide was done at various mosquito breeding sites that could be dredged.

“For example, you may have a very big water body like a lake that we cannot readily drain or even a marshy area that serves as a source or breeding site for mosquitoes,” he added.

According to him, the application of larvicide is crucial in fighting the development state of the vector. He added that “it will enable us to reduce the population of mosquitoes.”

Dr. Adjei emphasized the need for intense collaboration between GHS, ZGL and the communities.

Ashanti Regional Environmental Health Officer, Mr. Don Awantungo, who was satisfied with the session, said the LSM training will help in controlling malaria cases in the region.

“In fact, this particular programme would help so much in tackling mosquitoes from the larvae stage,” he said.

He, therefore, commended the organizers for putting together the training programme, pointing out that “we need to equip field workers so that they can do their work well.”

The Zoomlion General Manager for Ashanti East, Franklin Ofori Akuffo, indicated that LSM was one of the best interventions in the control of malaria.

He reiterated his outfit’s commitment to supporting the government in its efforts to improve the lot of the citizenry.

“I encourage our workers to give in their best because at the end of the day they are going to pay for whatever they are doing. And once you have been paid for it, we need to go out there and do our best so that the programme would be a success.”