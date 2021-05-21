A wastewater treatment plant has been commissioned to help in the management of liquid waste generated in the Kumasi metropolis and parts of the Ashanti Region.

The Thousand cubic meters’(1000m3) state-of-the-art facility is expected to eliminate the indiscriminate discharge of liquid waste into streams and other water bodies in the region.

Liquid waste is discharged into streams within Dompoase and its environs due to the lack of capacity to collect and process the waste within the entire Ashanti Region.

The development continues to threaten the living conditions of inhabitants who live in these communities.

The project which is constructed through a collaboration between the Government of Ghana, the Jospong Group of Companies, and the Government of Hungary will manage the huge volumes of Liquid waste generated in Kumasi and parts of the Ashanti Region.

The facility has the capacity to provide 150 direct and 450 indirect jobs in addition to those employed by the Kumasi Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant.

The facility will also reduce water contamination and air pollution and also improve the health and living conditions of communities in the catchment area.

The 20 million Euros facility which was started in 2019 will manage the huge volumes of Liquid waste generated in Kumasi and parts of the Ashanti Region.

Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong is hopeful the facility will help address challenges in the disposal of liquid waste.

“This forms part a waste pact concept that His Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has by setting up the Ministry of Sanitation and in terms of infrastructure of waste management, the idea is that every region must have an infrastructure that must treat solid waste, liquid waste, medical waste, E-waste, landfill management and waste to energy”, he indicated.

He added that tackling waste management in Ghana has become more important in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and assured that the treatment of faecal matter and wastewater by the facility will play an enormous role to stop the spread of coronavirus and other water-related diseases within the plant catchment area.

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah called for a strong collaboration between Government and the private sector to improve sanitation in the country.

“All private sector players are most welcome, and here I must commend the Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and his team for taking the risk and in the right direction to also embrace all opportunities in the sanitation sector,” she urged.



Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Andras Szabo said the Hungarian Government gives priority to foster the expansion of water-related knowledge abroad.

He described the Kumasi Waste Water Treatment Plant as an important milestone of the initiative.