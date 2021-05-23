The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), has held its 6th Annual National Conference in Accra.

The purpose of the meeting was to outline the activities supervised by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the association for 2020.

This year’s meeting took a hybrid form as it was both physical and virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Chairman of the 2021 sponsoring year group’s planning committee, Ahmed Bedwei, announced the completion of phase one of a multi-purpose center for basketball and volleyball in the school.

This is the first step towards achieving MOBA’s plans to construct a comprehensive sports complex for the school which would ultimately include a standard FIFA football pitch, eight-lane running track, swimming pool, gym among others.

“The MOBA 2020 sponsoring year groups have completed phase 1 which is a multi-purpose basketball ball and volleyball pitch. The construction of the football pitch and the 8-lane running track is expected to be completed by the 2021 sponsoring year groups. The total cost of this phase is estimated at GHS 2 million”, he said.

Headmaster of Mfantsipim School, Rev. Ebenezer Aidoo, also updated the conference on the running of the school in 2020.

He disclosed that the school had not yet recorded a COVID-19 case due to the measures they had put in place to reduce overcrowding and the institution of safety protocols.

As achievements of his administration, he noted an improvement in WASSCE performance as 13 boys made 8As in 2020 as against two in 2019 and three in 2018.

He was however worried about the lack of a second dining hall to ensure social distancing and reduce meal times.

“There are five ongoing projects in the school. These include two dormitory blocks by the government of Ghana, two classroom blocks also by the government of Ghana, and one Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths project. We need a new dining hall at the new academic site. We currently have four dining sessions that is disturbing our school life. Having a dining hall at that site will solve some of our problems”he said

The 6th MOBA National Conference also saw a keynote address delivered by MOBA’s Ebusuapanyin Capt. Paul Fordjoe of the ‘79 year group.

He encouraged all old boys, both home and abroad, to contribute to funding developmental projects of the school.