The Pokuase Interchange in Accra is expected to be fully opened to traffic in the first week of July 2021.

The four-tier interchange project was originally scheduled to be completed in October 2020, but that later changed to March this year.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, the Minister for Roads and Highway, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, said President Akufo Addo is expected to commission the project to help ease traffic congestion on the Accra Nsawam Highway.

“God willing, in the first week in July, the President will officially commission the Pokuase interchange. It would have been brought to a total and full competition. This is the project that was started from scratch by President-Akufo Addo’s government. This interchange will be opened in full to traffic in the first of July”, he said.

Meanwhile, the government says it is looking forward to completing 20 interchange projects nationwide by the end of its second term in 2024.

“Mark me down, by 2024, 20 interchanges will likely be completed”, Mr. Amoako-Atta announced.

According to the Minister, the plan, when achieved, will be an unprecedented feat in the country’s history.

“By the end of our second term, 20 interchanges in our country would have been built. We have estimated 25 but, we are convinced and sure, and we know what we are about…because we have programmed whatever we are doing, and we would have had about 25 interchanges in our country. This has never happened in any administration since independence”, the Roads Minister stated.

Other road projects

The government also outlined plans to improve the country’s road network in the years between 2021 and 2024.

This includes the expected completion of 6,000 kilometers out of 11,000 kilometers.

In addition, 120 bridges are also to be constructed out of 200 programmed for the duration.

Sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta detailed these updates at a meet the press series at the Information Ministry in Accra.

Roads to be constructed include town roads, cocoa roads, Sinohydro roads, and those under other critical projects.

“Between 2021 and 2024, we have programmed to do 11,000 kilometers of road. Out of which we are convinced, hope, and confident that 6,000 would have seen total completion with the remaining 5,000 being at various levels of completion. This is what has been put forward in the road sector by President Akufo-Addo.”

The Minister in furtherance disclosed that “when it comes to bridges, we have programmed 200 bridges across the nation. Out of these 200 bridges, we have tasked ourselves to complete at least a minim of 120 by 2024.”