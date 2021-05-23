The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, says the second term of the Nana Addo government will see to the completion of 20 interchanges nationwide by the end of 2024.

This will be out of the 25 interchanges expected to be constructed by the Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

“Mark me down, by 2024, 20 interchanges will likely be completed”, Mr. Amoako-Atta announced at a media engagement on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

According to the Minister, the plan, when achieved, will be an unprecedented feat in the country’s history.

“By the end of our second term, 20 interchanges in our country would have been built, we have estimated 25, but we are convinced and sure, and we know what we are about…because we have programmed whatever we are doing, and we would have had about 25 interchanges in our country. This has never happened in any administration since independence”, the Roads Minister assured.

In the meantime, the Pokuase Interchange in Accra is expected to be fully opened to traffic in the first week of July 2021.

The four-tier interchange project was originally scheduled to be completed in October last year, and later changed to March this year.

The Minister said President Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the project to help ease traffic congestion on the Accra-Nsawam Highway.

“God willing, in the first week in July, the President will officially commission the Pokuase interchange. It would have been brought to a total and full competition. This is the project that was started from scratch by President-Akufo’s government. This interchange will be opened in full to traffic in the first of July”, he said.