Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has planted a tree as part of the Green Ghana Project.

The Asantehene joined the Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, and other government officials to plant the trees at the Royal Golf Park on Friday, June 11, 2021.

The Green Ghana Project is an ambitious exercise by the government to plant five million trees as part of efforts to preserve the environment.

The initiative is being championed by the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Through media publications and public broadcasts, the public has been urged to fully partake in the initiative by getting free seeds supplied by the government through local Forestry Commission district offices or district assemblies for planting.

Greater Accra: MMDCEs asked to present a report on Green Ghana Project in 3 months

A number of persons took part in the exercise nationwide today, Friday.

In the Greater Accra Region, the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has charged Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to submit a report on the status of trees planted in their jurisdictions in three months’ time.

This follows the planting of 450,000 trees in the region as part of the Green Ghana project today.

Speaking to journalists during the tree planting exercise at the Ga West Municipality, Mr. Quartey urged various assemblies in the region to ensure the sustainability of the exercise.

“I want to charge the MMDCEs across the region to ensure that not even one tree dies. As part of their responsibilities, I want to declare here and now that they bring us reports after three months. We want to see and know the level at which these trees have grown up to.”